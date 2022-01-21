Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China forex regulator aims to defuse risk of external shocks

01/21/2022 | 12:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Chinese Yuan banknotes are seen in this illustration

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China must prevent and defuse the risk of external shocks this year while strengthening macro-prudential management and guiding market expectations, the country's foreign exchange regulator said on Friday.

The comments come as the U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to start hiking interest rates as early as March, while its Chinese counterpart has stepped up monetary easing to prop up a slowing economy, raising concerns about possible capital outflows due to the policy divergence.

During the previous round of Fed tightening in 2018, China's currency depreciated sharply.

China is better able to cope with external changes, and "this round of tightening by the Federal Reserve may have less spillover effect than the previous round," Wang Chunying, spokesperson of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), told a news conference on Friday.

On Wednesday, Chinese government bond yields fell across the curve after an official's comments heightened expectations that the country's benchmark lending rate will be cut as early as this week to shore up the cooling economy.

"In the face of this round of Fed tightening expectations, both cross-border loans or capital flows related to trade financing are relatively stable," Wang said.

Robust export growth, ample FX liquidity and the attractiveness of Chinese assets should all help China better tackle changes in the external environment, the regulator added.

The yuan was the best performing emerging market currency in 2021, appreciating 2.7% against a rising dollar. Its gains have extended into 2022, with a 0.2% advance year-to-date.

China's current account surplus to GDP ratio for 2021 was tentatively estimated to be within 2%, Wang added.

(Reporting by Tina Qiao and Ryan Woo, Writing by Winni Zhou; Editing by Richard Pullin)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (AUD/CNY) -0.47% 4.559725 Delayed Quote.-0.81%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.27% 0.71961 Delayed Quote.-0.61%
BRITISH POUND / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (GBP/CNY) -0.02% 8.622164 Delayed Quote.0.45%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.02% 1.3593 Delayed Quote.0.59%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (CAD/CNY) -0.16% 5.0635 Delayed Quote.0.92%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.12% 0.79865 Delayed Quote.1.04%
EURO / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (EUR/CNY) 0.13% 7.1807 Delayed Quote.-0.37%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.10% 1.1324 Delayed Quote.-0.24%
INDIAN RUPEE / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (INR/CNY) -0.06% 0.085119 Delayed Quote.-0.08%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.09% 0.013421 Delayed Quote.0.04%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.23% 0.6732 Delayed Quote.-0.86%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.01% 6.345 Delayed Quote.-0.10%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.02% 6.3414 Delayed Quote.-0.12%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:00aSafe-haven yen gains against Aussie as risk sentiment sours
RE
01:00aGerman big business piles pressure on Lithuania in China row
RE
12:58aYen gains, Aussie drops with Bitcoin as risk sentiment sours
RE
12:55aPegasus Asia, Tikehau Capital-backed SPAC, debuts in Singapore
RE
12:53aNippon Steel to buy Thai steelmakers for $300 million
RE
12:45aTop diplomats for U.S., Russia meet in Geneva on soaring Ukraine tensions
RE
12:42aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : U.S. Retreat to Hammer -2-
DJ
12:42aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : U.S. Retreat to Hammer European Shares
DJ
12:34aTREASURIES-Traders hit the brakes on bond selling as stocks drop
RE
12:34aAsian markets fall after weak showing on Wall St, oil tumbles
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Gloomy Netflix forecast erases much of stock's pandemic gains
2Peloton plans workforce size review, production changes
3Intel plans $20 billion chip manufacturing site in Ohio - sources
4Asian markets fall after weak showing on Wall St, oil tumbles
5Sumitomo Electric Industries : New Year Message to Managerial Staff

HOT NEWS