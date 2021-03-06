China forex reserves fell to $3.205 trln in Feb

BEIJING, March 7 (Reuters) - China's foreign exchange
reserves fell less than expected in February, official data
showed on Sunday, due to valuation effects.
The country's foreign exchange reserves, the world's
largest, fell $5.677 billion to $3.205 trillion last month,
compared with $3.200 trillion tipped in a Reuters poll of
analysts and $3.211 trillion in January.
Foreign inflows into Chinese stocks and bonds have been
strong as China gallops ahead of other major economies in its
recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The yuan fell 0.59% against the dollar in
February, while the dollar rose 0.43% last month against a
basket of other major currencies.
China held 62.64 million fine troy ounces of gold at the end
of February, unchanged from levels at the end of January.
The value of China's gold reserves fell to $109.18 billion
at the end of February from $116.76 billion at the end of
January.
(Reporting by Hallie Gu, Yingzhi Yang, and Ryan Woo; Editing by
William Mallard & Simon Cameron-Moore)