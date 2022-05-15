China further eases mortgage loan rate guidance to spur demand

BEIJING, May 15 (Reuters) - Chinese financial authorities on
Sunday allowed a further cut in mortgage loan interest rates for
some home buyers, in another push to prop up its property market
and revive a flagging engine of the world's second-largest
economy.
For purchases of first homes, commercial banks can reduce
the lower limit of interest rates on home loans by 20 basis
points, based on the corresponding tenor of benchmark Loan Prime
Rates (LPRs), the People's Bank of China (PBOC) and China's
Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said in a statement.
The cut aims to support demand and promote stable and
healthy development of the real estate market, the statement
said.
In its monthly fixing in April, the PBOC kept its one-year
LPR unchanged at 3.70% and the five-year LPR, typically used as
a benchmark for mortgage loans, steady at 4.60%.
Banks in many cities cut mortgage rates in the first quarter
following calls from authorities to support buyer sentiment in a
market rocked by a liquidity crunch and troubled developers last
year, and now by nationwide COVID-19 outbreaks.
"Policies including lowering down-payments, lowering
mortgage interest rates, loosening restrictions on secondhand
housing sales and loosening purchase restrictions will create
better conditions for active market transactions in mid-to-late
May," said Yan Yuejin, research director of Shanghai-based
E-house China and Development Institute.
The latest loan guidance came after central bank data on
Friday showed new bank loans plunged to their lowest in more
than four years in April, as varying degrees of COVID lockdowns
in dozens of cities curbed lending, with mortgage loans
contracting.
To free up more funds for lending, the PBOC on April 25
reduced the amount of cash that lenders must set aside as
reserves. More modest easing measures are expected as
authorities vow to roll out more policies to support the broader
economy.
But despite the easier mortgage loan guidance, much depends
on the banks.
"During lockdowns, banks tend to be more risk-averse," said
Iris Pang, senior Greater China economist at ING, wrote in a
note on Friday after the central bank data.
"They have been told to keep past-due loans on their books.
Under these circumstances, banks have become unwilling to create
new loans, as that would mean taking on more risk by getting new
loans and then waiting for them to become past due if lockdowns
continue."
