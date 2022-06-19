Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China further reins in business activities of officials' families

06/19/2022 | 11:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A woman holds a flag of the Communist Party of China as she poses for a picture during an exhibition at the Memorial of the First National Congress of the Communist Party of China, ahead of the 100th founding anniversary of the party in Shanghai

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's ruling Communist Party has issued rules to further rein in the business activities of the families of senior government officials, in the latest move to fight corruption, the official Xinhua news agency said on Sunday.

Officials must report business activities of their spouses and children and those who fail to do so or seek to skirt the rules will be "dealt with seriously in accordance with regulations and laws", Xinhua cited the provisions issued by the Communist Party's Central Committee.

Officials' spouses and children must withdraw from their business activities or the officials themselves will have to step down from their current posts and "accept job adjustments" and face other forms of punishments, Xinhua said.

Such business activities include investing in enterprises, holding senior positions in private enterprises or foreign-funded enterprises, private equity fund investment, and engaging in paid social intermediary and legal services, Xinhua said.

The extended families of Communist Party cadres have become a key battleground in President Xi Jinping's war on corruption, which has punished thousands of officials since he came to power in late 2012.

Many cases of corruption have involved officials registering businesses and property under the names of relatives, allowing them to meet the letter of party guidelines while still using their influence to amass wealth.

"Strengthening the management of leading cadres' spouses, children and their spouses running businesses is an important measure to strictly manage the party and supervise cadres in an all-round way," Xinhua cited the party's rules as saying.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:16aChina further reins in business activities of officials' families
RE
11:14aFed's mester says want to see some moderation in demand…
RE
11:13aFed's mester says she is not predicting a recession despite slow…
RE
11:12aFed's mester says some inflation measures looked worse in may th…
RE
11:11aFed's mester says it is going to take a while to get inflation b…
RE
11:09aGuinea gives Simandou iron ore mine developers 14-day deadline
RE
11:02aIsrael lawmaker seeks larger mortgage loans as home buyers priced out
RE
10:36aSome Trump era China tariffs serve 'no strategic purpose', Yellen says
RE
10:17aJan. 6 panel to implicate Trump in fake elector plot, Schiff says
RE
10:13aNo deal to end gun violence, U.S. Republican lawmaker says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1How free-wheeling Texas became the self-driving trucking industry's pro..
2Norway oil sector union leader says wage deal is 'good enough'
3Febrile FTSE 100 edges lower as commodity stocks weigh
4Sun Art Retail : 2021/2022 Annual Report
5Futures rebound after rout but recession worries weigh

HOT NEWS