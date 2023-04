BEIJING, April 15 (Reuters) - Import duty, import value-added tax and consumption tax will be exempted for imported exhibits sold within a duty-free quota during the Canton Fair 2023, China's finance ministry said on Saturday.

Goods such as tobacco, alcohol and automobiles will not enjoy the tax breaks at the fair that begins this weekend, the ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Liangping Gao and Liz Lee; Editing by William Mallard)