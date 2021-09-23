China goes after low-hanging coal fruit, the real challenge is at home: Russell

LAUNCESTON, Australia, Sept 23 (Reuters) - President Xi
Jinping's promise to end China's financing of overseas
coal-fired power plants was broadly welcomed by
environmentalists, but the move should be seen as a first step
rather than a major effort to mitigate climate change.
The Chinese leader used an address at the United Nations to
state his country, the largest emitter of gases associated with
climate change, would halt financing of coal-fired projects and
boost help to developing countries to switch to cleaner
renewable energy.
Given China is the largest financier of such projects, and
an earlier commitment from Japan and South Korea to exit coal
power projects, the move does call into question the viability
of a large chunk of the world's planned coal-fired plants.
Global Energy Monitor (GEM), a U.S.-based group that tracks
coal power globally, told Reuters that 44 coal plants slated for
an estimated $50 billion in Chinese financing could be impacted
by the decision.
The pro-renewables think tank, Institute for Energy
Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA), said a review of coal
power proposals in countries with significant project pipelines
indicates 56% of the total capacity is being supported by China.
Among countries with large Chinese support for coal power
projects are Indonesia, where about 54% of the 18 gigawatts (GW)
of planned plants have Chinese backing, and Bangladesh, where
88% of about 10 GW are supported by Beijing.
It's worth noting that several of these planned projects
were already in difficulty prior to Xi's announcement, with high
costs relative to competing renewable technologies and battery
storage, climate change concerns and domestic opposition to
rising air pollution.
A massive rally in seaborne thermal coal prices to near
all-time highs, and a similar spike in rival fossil fuel
liquefied natural gas (LNG), will also undermine the case for
coal-fired projects based on imported supplies, given the
ever-present risk of price volatility, especially as the world
transitions to cleaner energy.
Thus it is likely Xi's commitment has sounded the death
knell for many outstanding projects around the world because
alternative financing outside of direct government support will
be hard to find.
CHINA'S OWN PLANTS KEY
The question then becomes whether this is enough to make
much difference to the outlook for coal-fired power.
If all the planned projects with Chinese backing are
cancelled, this would remove about 50 GW from the coal-fired
pipeline.
According to GEM data there are 296.66 GW of coal projects
in the announced, pre-permitted and permitted phases globally,
so the Chinese-financed total amounts to about one-sixth of
these. And more than half of them, or about 163 GW, are inside
China itself.
Of countries that aren't reliant on Chinese financing, only
India has a significant pipeline of coal plants, with 20.7 GW in
the announced, pre-permitted and permitted stages.
What the numbers show then is that if Xi really wanted to
make a difference to the pipeline of coal-fired power plants, he
has far more to do at home that he has internationally.
China has 96.68 GW of coal-fired generation under
construction, more than half the global total, and has 1,047 GW
operating, which is almost exactly half of the world's capacity.
China's operating coal fleet is also roughly four times
bigger than the fleets of either of the next two biggest
coal-reliant countries, India with 233 GW and the United States
with 232.8 GW.
U.S. coal generation is likely to continue its rapid
de-commissioning in coming years, especially considering the
decarbonisation commitment of President Joe Biden.
There is also a question over Indian coal-fired power given
many of the existing power plants can't compete economically
with renewables. Recent history has shown that coal is the first
to exit the system in periods of soft power demand.
Overall, China's announcement that it will stop funding coal
power projects overseas is a positive development in mitigating
climate change. The real game-changer, though, would be a
commitment to ending its pipeline of domestic coal-fired plants.
