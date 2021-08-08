China goes from driver to brake for crude oil, iron ore and copper: Russell

LAUNCESTON, Australia, Aug 9 (Reuters) - China has switched
from driving global demand for major commodities to being a drag
on growth, with July's customs data confirming the weakening
trend for imports of crude oil, iron ore and copper.
The exception to the trend was coal, but the sharp gain in
July's imports of the polluting fuel are more a result of China
having to go the seaborne market because of domestic policies
that curbed local output.
China, the world's biggest importer of crude oil, brought in
41.24 million tonnes in July, equivalent to 9.71 million barrels
per day (bpd), according to official customs data released on
Aug. 7.
This was down from June's 9.76 million bpd, slightly above
May's 9.65 million bpd, and below April's 9.82 million bpd.
July was the fourth consecutive month that crude oil imports
were below 10 million bpd, a far cry from most of 2020, when
imports surged from May to November as refiners stocked up on
crude bought cheaply at the height of the crash caused by the
coronavirus pandemic and a brief price war between top exporters
Saudi Arabia and Russia.
At that time imports rose as high as a record 12.94 million
bpd in June last year, but apart from a brief spike higher in
March this year, 2021 has been a story of declining crude
purchases by China.
Crude imports for the first seven months of this year are
5.6% below that for the same period in 2020.
That percentage decline may accelerate in coming months
given the strong imports in the second half of 2020 will give a
higher base for comparison.
Imports of natural gas, both from pipelines and as liquefied
natural gas (LNG), also declined in July to 9.34 million tonnes
from June's 10.21 million tonnes.
However, this is more likely related to a scarcity of
available cargoes of spot LNG as demand for the super-chilled
fuel soars across Asia to meet rising electricity consumption
during the summer air-conditioning peak.
SOFT METALS
Among metals, iron ore imports fell for a fourth consecutive
month, with 88.51 million tonnes of the steel raw material
arriving in July, down from 89.42 million in June and some 21%
below the record of 122.65 million from July last year.
Imports for the first seven months of the year are now 1.5%
below the same period last year.
It could be argued that weather-related supply issues in top
exporter Australia and coronavirus-related production impacts in
number two exporter Brazil were behind some of the weakness in
iron ore imports, but this was largely a first quarter story.
Rather it appears that official curbs on steel output are
finally filtering through to demand for iron ore.
Given that China buys about 70% of global seaborne volumes,
it's little surprise that the iron ore price has retreated
sharply in recent weeks, shedding about 27% since a record high
in May to end at $171.30 a tonne, according to assessments by
commodity price reporting agency Argus.
Copper imports also fell for a fourth straight month, with
China buying 424,280 tonnes of unwrought metal, down from June's
428,437 tonnes and only slightly more than half the record
762,211 tonnes from July last year.
The release of 50,000 tonnes from China's state reserves and
a loss of some momentum in key manufacturing indexes are most
likely behind the softer imports of the industrial metal.
Additionally a change in import rules to allow purchases of
higher-grade scrap copper also likely weighed on imports of
refined copper, and since this a structural change, it may
continue to have an impact in coming months.
Coal was the exception to general softness in China's
imports of major commodities, with shipments in July reaching a
7-month high of 30.18 million tonnes, from 28.39 million in June
and 26.1 million in July 2020.
However, for the first seven months, coal imports are still
down 15% from the same period in 2020, reflecting that the
strength is a recent phenomenon and is related to a loss of
domestic output amid mine closures for safety inspections.
With China now re-opening mines, and the summer power demand
peak unlikely to last beyond August, the risk is that coal
imports moderate in coming months.
Overall, the July trade data shows that China's commodity
imports have moderated from the robust levels associated with
last year's stimulus as part of Beijing's efforts to boost the
economy in the wake of the pandemic.
It's likely that the rest of 2021 will see imports more
around levels recorded in 2019, prior to the pandemic, rather
than in the second half of 2020, when the stimulus was in full
swing.
This means that they will remain solid, but won't be the
engine that drove commodity prices sharply higher in the second
half of last year and the first half of this year.
(Editing by Richard Pullin)