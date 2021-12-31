China graft agency warns Walmart and Sam's Club over Xinjiang products

BEIJING, Dec 31 (Reuters) - China's anti-graft agency on
Friday accused U.S. retail giant Walmart Inc and its
Sam's Club chain of "stupidity and shorted-sightedness" after
social media users alleged that Sam's Club had removed
Xinjiang-sourced products from stores.
Last week, Sam's Club came under fire in China after users
of the Weibo social media platform shared screenshots allegedly
showing that products from the far-western Chinese region of
Xinjiang had been removed from the store's online app.
The social media row erupted soon after U.S. President Joe
Biden signed into law on Dec. 23 legislation banning imports
from Xinjiang over concern about forced labor there.
Neither Walmart nor Sam's Club have made public statements
on the matter, and Walmart did not immediately respond to a
request for comment on Friday.
The ruling Communist Party's Central Commission for
Discipline Inspection (CCDI), in a statement on its website,
accused Sam's Club of boycotting Xinjiang products and trying to
"muddle through" the issue of Xinjiang by remaining silent.
"To take down all products from a region without a valid
reason hides an ulterior motive, reveals stupidity and
short-sightedness, and will surely have its own bad
consequences," the commission said.
(Reporting by Eduardo Baptista in Hong Kong and Sophie Yu in
Beijing; Editing by Louise Heavens, Robert Birsel)