Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

China growth optimism lifts EM equities, focus on U.S. rates

02/20/2023 | 06:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

*

China stocks rally

*

Biden visits Kyiv

*

BIST 100 jumps again

Feb 20 (Reuters) - A strong rebound in Chinese equities lifted sentiment across emerging markets on Monday as optimism about an economic recovery outweighed concerns about U.S.-Sino tensions, while investors sought more clues on the U.S. interest rate outlook.

The MSCI EM equities index rose 0.5% after posting three consecutive weeks of declines, spurred by worries about higher U.S. interest rates and tensions between the United States and China.

Heavyweight China stocks closed up more than 2% and the offshore yuan rose marginally after China kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged for a sixth straight month in February, as expected, with some analysts expecting rates to ease further.

A clutch of better-than-expected data recently has suggested economic activity is rebounding as Beijing exited from its stringent zero-COVID strategy in December.

"Macro policy stimulus will likely be announced during the annual session (of the National People's Congress) and it will be a good timing for the PBoC (central bank) to cut rates and signal that it stands ready to support the economic recovery," Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of FX and commodity research at Commerzbank said in a note.

After an upbeat start to the year, EM assets have come under pressure in recent weeks as investors priced in more rate hikes from the Federal Reserve after data signalled resilience in the U.S. economy and elevated inflation.

Trading volumes across markets were light on Monday, with U.S. markets closed for Presidents' Day.

U.S. President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Monday, days before the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

While the war goes on, financial markets have recouped much of their losses at the start of the conflict. The MSCI emerging market eastern Europe equity index has recovered from a hammering to hit a nine-month high in January and has held just below those levels.

The Hungarian forint firmed 0.3% to 382.51 per euro. The currency hit a near 10-month high last week, supported by aggressive domestic rate hikes, while falling gas prices have boosted expectations of a mild recession in the euro zone.

The Czech crown is trading at its strongest level versus the euro since 2008, while the Polish zloty has retraced about half of the declines induced by the war.

Turkey's equity benchmark jumped 2.8%, having added almost 11.4% in the past three sessions as the market reopened following earthquake-related closure. A series of government measures including tax exemption for share buybacks have aided the market.

Big cement and steel producers were at the top of the BIST 100, advancing almost 10%, on expectations of increasing construction works after the devastating earthquakes.

The lira was just shy of its record low of 18.87 per dollar.

Meanwhile, Turkey expects support from the U.S. Congress to push through a planned $20 billion deal for F-16 warplanes, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said after talks with his U.S. counterpart on Monday. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2023, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2023, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.52% 0.64596 Delayed Quote.1.05%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.02% 1.1258 Delayed Quote.-0.38%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.21% 0.695691 Delayed Quote.0.62%
COMMERZBANK AG -2.81% 11.06 Delayed Quote.28.79%
EURO / CZECH KORUNA (EUR/CZK) 0.11% 23.7027 Delayed Quote.-1.86%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.11% 0.011312 Delayed Quote.0.05%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.17% 6.8645 Delayed Quote.-0.64%
US DOLLAR / CZECH KORUNA (USD/CZK) 0.03% 22.176 Delayed Quote.-1.81%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.03% 0.9359 Delayed Quote.0.07%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 2.62% 74.1961 Delayed Quote.2.74%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.07% 18.8619 Delayed Quote.0.73%
Latest news "Economy"
06:35aIvory Coast 2022/23 cocoa arrivals at 1.650 million T by Feb. 19 - exporters
RE
06:33aAluminium gains on reports of Chinese smelter curbs
RE
06:27aChina growth optimism lifts EM equities, focus on U.S. rates
RE
06:25aGermany to speed up power market reform in 2023, minister says
RE
06:13aInfected in the first wave, they navigated long COVID without a roadmap
RE
06:10aMauritius halts flights, Madagascar braces for floods as cyclone Freddy nears
RE
06:05aScottish finance minister Kate Forbes to run for country's leadership - BBC
RE
06:04aAnalysis-To raise prices or not? Consumer goods makers weigh bets on buyer strength
RE
05:59aVW's China JV with SAIC names Jia Jianxu as its new head
RE
05:51aCorrection to China's Benchmark Lending Rates Article
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asia shares creep higher, wary on Fed and BOJ outlooks
2G20 watchdog says commodity market concentration poses threat to wider ..
3Oil rises on China demand hopes and supply concerns
4Congress delegation visits Taiwan in tense US-China moment
5FDA Accepts Valneva's Chikungunya Vaccine License Application for Prior..

HOT NEWS