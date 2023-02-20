China growth optimism lifts EM equities, focus on U.S. rates

*
China stocks rally
*
Biden visits Kyiv
*
BIST 100 jumps again
Feb 20 (Reuters) - A strong rebound in Chinese equities
lifted sentiment across emerging markets on Monday as optimism
about an economic recovery outweighed concerns about U.S.-Sino
tensions, while investors sought more clues on the U.S. interest
rate outlook.
The MSCI EM equities index rose 0.5% after posting
three consecutive weeks of declines, spurred by worries about
higher U.S. interest rates and tensions between the United
States and China.
Heavyweight China stocks closed up more
than 2% and the offshore yuan rose marginally after
China kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged for a sixth
straight month in February, as expected, with some analysts
expecting rates to ease further.
A clutch of better-than-expected data recently has suggested
economic activity is rebounding as Beijing exited from its
stringent zero-COVID strategy in December.
"Macro policy stimulus will likely be announced during the
annual session (of the National People's Congress) and it will
be a good timing for the PBoC (central bank) to cut rates and
signal that it stands ready to support the economic recovery,"
Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of FX and commodity research at
Commerzbank said in a note.
After an upbeat start to the year, EM assets have come under
pressure in recent weeks as investors priced in more rate hikes
from the Federal Reserve after data signalled resilience in the
U.S. economy and elevated inflation.
Trading volumes across markets were light on Monday, with
U.S. markets closed for Presidents' Day.
U.S. President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit to the
Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Monday, days before the first
anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
While the war goes on, financial markets have recouped much
of their losses at the start of the conflict. The MSCI emerging
market eastern Europe equity index has recovered
from a hammering to hit a nine-month high in January and has
held just below those levels.
The Hungarian forint firmed 0.3% to 382.51 per
euro. The currency hit a near 10-month high last week, supported
by aggressive domestic rate hikes, while falling gas prices have
boosted expectations of a mild recession in the euro zone.
The Czech crown is trading at its strongest level
versus the euro since 2008, while the Polish zloty has
retraced about half of the declines induced by the war.
Turkey's equity benchmark jumped 2.8%, having added
almost 11.4% in the past three sessions as the market reopened
following earthquake-related closure. A series of government
measures including tax exemption for share buybacks have aided
the market.
Big cement and steel producers were at the top of the BIST
100, advancing almost 10%, on expectations of increasing
construction works after the devastating earthquakes.
The lira was just shy of its record low of 18.87
per dollar.
Meanwhile, Turkey expects support from the U.S. Congress to
push through a planned $20 billion deal for F-16 warplanes,
Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said after talks with his U.S.
counterpart on Monday.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)