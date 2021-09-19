Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China halts Taiwan sugar apple, wax apple imports to prevent disease

09/19/2021 | 12:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Sugar apples are displayed in a market in Recife

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will suspend sugar apple and wax apple imports from Taiwan to prevent disease carried by a pest found on the fruits from entering the country, its customs office said on Sunday.

The General Administration of Customs in China had repeatedly detected pests called "Planococcus minor" in sugar apples, also known as sweetsops, and wax apples from Taiwan, it said in a statement on its website.

The authority had asked its Guangdong branch and all directly affiliated offices to stop customs clearance of those products from Sept. 20, it said.

China had banned imports of pineapples https://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-taiwan-pineapple-idUSKCN2AT2DY from Taiwan in February citing "harmful creatures" that could come with the fruit, although Taiwan had said there was nothing wrong with the pineapples and accused Beijing https://www.reuters.com/world/china/forbidden-fruit-taiwan-urges-people-eat-more-pineapples-after-china-ban-2021-02-26 of playing politics.

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Tony Munroe; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:03aCHINA EVERGRANDE : Evergrande begins repaying wealth product investors with property
RE
01:55aAustralia's PM Morrison says understands France's disappointment over submarine deal
RE
12:42aNIOC NATIONAL IRANIAN OIL : MOP Resolute to Develop Joint Fields
PU
12:29aChina halts Taiwan sugar apple, wax apple imports to prevent disease
RE
12:21aChina defends clampdown on tech firms in a meeting with Wall St execs - Bloomberg News
RE
12:14aEvergrande starts repaying investors with discounted properties - bloomberg news
RE
12:12aMINISTRY OF STEEL OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Commemoration of 'Azadi Ka Amrith Mahotsav' at SAIL-VISL through Elocution Competition
PU
09/18Australia says it was 'upfront' with France over submarine deal as crisis continues
RE
09/18Hong Kong's first 'patriots-only' election kicks off
RE
09/18NEW ZEALAND GOVERNMENT : COVID-19 updates
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China Evergrande : Evergrande begins repaying wealth product investors ..
2European Union-style bloc pitched for Latin America, Caribbean
3China defends clampdown on tech firms in a meeting with Wall St execs -..
4Tesla : SpaceX capsule with world's first all-civilian orbital crew ret..
5Hong Kong's first 'patriots-only' election kicks off

HOT NEWS