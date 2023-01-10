China halts visas for Japanese nationals, travel agencies say

Chinese authorities gave notice that they had stopped issuing all tourist and business visas to Japanese nationals, said an official of a Tokyo-based agency that focuses on Chinese travel, speaking on condition of anonymity.

A spokesperson of China's embassy in Tokyo said it had no new information on visa policy, however, adding that any such updates would be posted on the embassy website.

The move came soon after Japan toughened COVID-19 rules for travellers coming directly from China, prescribing a negative result of a PCR test taken less than 72 hours before departure, as well as a negative test on arrival in Japan.

Earlier on Tuesday, China's embassy in Seoul said it had stopped issuing short-term visas for visitors from South Korea.

