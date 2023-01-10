Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

China halts visas for Japanese nationals, travel agencies say

01/10/2023 | 06:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO (Reuters) - China has told travel agencies in Japan that it has stopped issuing new visas for travel, three companies confirmed to Reuters on Tuesday, an apparent response to stricter measures for Chinese arrivals after their country freed up travel.

Chinese authorities gave notice that they had stopped issuing all tourist and business visas to Japanese nationals, said an official of a Tokyo-based agency that focuses on Chinese travel, speaking on condition of anonymity.

A spokesperson of China's embassy in Tokyo said it had no new information on visa policy, however, adding that any such updates would be posted on the embassy website.

The move came soon after Japan toughened COVID-19 rules for travellers coming directly from China, prescribing a negative result of a PCR test taken less than 72 hours before departure, as well as a negative test on arrival in Japan.

Earlier on Tuesday, China's embassy in Seoul said it had stopped issuing short-term visas for visitors from South Korea.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya, Maki Shiraki, and Rocky Swift; Writing by Elaine Lies; Editing by clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
06:29aCanada's First Quantum says in talks with Panama over mine dispute
RE
06:29aEuro zone yields rise amid scepticism about ECB slowing tightening
RE
06:27aChina halts visas for Japanese nationals, travel agencies say
RE
06:26aRetail Prospects Are Encouraging Given -2-
DJ
06:26aRetail Prospects Are Encouraging Given Better-Than-Feared Christmas
DJ
06:22aEgypt orders ministries to curb spending amid foreign currency crunch
RE
06:20aU.S. Small-Business Optimism Declined to Six-Month Low in December
DJ
06:13aU.S. small-business sentiment skids to half-year low
RE
06:12aBritain to push ahead with readying ground for a digital pound
RE
06:12aUk's griffith says a work on a digital pound is a long lead time…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. banks get ready for shrinking profits and recession
2BYD's Shares Fall After Warren Buffett Cuts Stake in Company Again
3Microsoft in talks to invest $10 billion in ChatGPT owner -Semafor
4CGG Provides Q4 & Full Year 2022 Financial Update
5Holcim acquires Nicem

HOT NEWS