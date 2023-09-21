September 21, 2023 at 03:29 am EDT

BEIJING (Reuters) - Some Chinese companies have obtained export licences for gallium and germanium products, the commerce ministry said on Thursday, after Beijing introduced new conditions for exports on Aug. 1.

The Ministry of Commerce has approved applications from some companies that meet relevant requirements, spokesman He Yadong said at a regular press briefing.

