The Ministry of Commerce has approved applications from some companies that meet relevant requirements, spokesman He Yadong said at a regular press briefing.
(Reporting by Joe Cash, Albee Zhang, and Amy Lv in Beijing; editing by Jason Neely)
BEIJING (Reuters) - Some Chinese companies have obtained export licences for gallium and germanium products, the commerce ministry said on Thursday, after Beijing introduced new conditions for exports on Aug. 1.
