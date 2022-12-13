China health app starts online sales of Pfizer's Paxlovid for COVID treatment

Healthcare company 111.inc has started selling Paxlovid for 2,980 yuan ($426.80) per box, the sales page on the app showed on Tuesday.

People can purchase the medication on the app if they submit a positive COVID-19 test result.

Chinese media Yicai reported in March that Paxlovid, which was approved by China in February, has been used to treat high-risk patients in hospitals in at least eight provinces.

($1 = 6.9822 Chinese yuan renminbi)

