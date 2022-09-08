Log in
China health authority encourages people to stay put for National Day holidays

09/08/2022 | 08:45am BST
A passenger carries his luggage as he arrives at the Beijing West Railway Station

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's health authority is encouraging people to stay put during next month's National Day holidays and avoid travel out of their cities to reduce the spread of COVID-19, Wu Liangyou, an official at the National Health Commission, told at a news conference on Thursday.

China observes a week of holidays following its National Day on Oct. 1.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Peter Graff)


© Reuters 2022
