China health authority encourages people to stay put for National Day holidays
09/08/2022 | 08:45am BST
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's health authority is encouraging people to stay put during next month's National Day holidays and avoid travel out of their cities to reduce the spread of COVID-19, Wu Liangyou, an official at the National Health Commission, told at a news conference on Thursday.
China observes a week of holidays following its National Day on Oct. 1.
(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Peter Graff)