China health commission stops publishing daily COVID figures

BEIJING, Dec 25 (Reuters) - China's National Health
Commission (NHC) stopped publishing daily COVID-19 data on
Sunday, amid doubts about their reliability as infections have
exploded in the wake of an abrupt easing of tough restrictions.
"Relevant COVID information will be published by the Chinese
Center for Disease Control and Prevention for reference and
research," the commission said in a statement. It did not
specify the reasons for the change or how frequently China CDC
will update COVID information.
The NHC's halt to reporting daily infection and death totals
comes as concerns grow around the lack of vital information
since Beijing made sweeping changes to a zero-COVID policy that
had put hundreds of millions of its citizens under relentless
lockdowns and battered the world's second-largest economy.
Despite the record surge of infections, the NHC had reported
no COVID deaths nationwide for four consecutive days before
halting the data release. China narrowed its definition for
reporting COVID deaths, counting only those from COVID-caused
pneumonia or respiratory failure, raising eyebrows among world
health experts.
British-based health data firm Airfinity last week estimated
China was experiencing more than a million infections and 5,000
deaths a day.
After COVID cases were breaking daily records in late
November, the NHC this month stopped reporting asymptomatic
infections, making it harder to track cases.
Official figures from China had become an unreliable guide
as less testing was being done across the country, while China
has been routinely accused of downplaying infections and deaths.
The United States has also reported COVID cases less
frequently, changing from daily to weekly updates, citing needs
to reduce the reporting burden on local areas.
The World Health Organization has received no data from
China on new COVID hospitalisations since Beijing eased its
restrictions. The organisation says the data gap might be due to
the authorities struggling to tally cases in the world's most
populous country.
"China is entering the most dangerous weeks of the
pandemic," said a research note from Capital Economics. "The
authorities are making almost no efforts now to slow the spread
of infections and, with the migration ahead of Lunar New Year
getting started, any parts of the country not currently in a
major COVID wave will be soon."
After years of enforcing stern rules, President Xi Jinping’s
abandonment of his signature zero-COVID policy now puts a
spotlight on the country's exit plan as Hong Kong plans to
re-open China’s border.
'YOU DIDN'T COUNT ME'
China's abrupt easing of restrictions, including the
dismantling of widespread mass testing, had confused its
citizens and stoked frustrations as cases soared while official
numbers remained incomplete.
"You didn't count me when I was positive for COVID and you
didn't know when I turned negative. The statistics and reality
are too far apart," wrote a user of China's Twitter-like
platform after the NHC halted its daily case reporting, adding
there has been no need to publish them for quite a while.
The cities of Qingdao and Dongguan have each estimated tens
of thousands of daily COVID infections recently, much higher
than the national daily toll without asymptomatic cases.
Several models and reports in recent days have forecast as
many as two million COVID deaths as the virus spreads to rural
sections of the country, threatening to hit the most vulnerable
elderly population and the unvaccinated.
The country's healthcare system has been under enormous
strain, with staff being asked to work while sick and even
retired medical workers in rural communities being rehired to
help grass-root efforts, according to state media.
Bolstering the urgency is the approach of the Lunar New Year
in January, when huge numbers of people return home.
Daily requests to the emergency centre in the eastern city
of Hangzhou have recently more than tripled on average from last
year's level, state television reported on Sunday, citing a
Hangzhou health official.
Suzhou, also in the east, said late on Saturday its
emergency line received a record 7,233 calls on Thursday.
(Reporting by Bernard Orr and Roxanne Liu; Editing by William
Mallard)