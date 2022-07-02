China hit by first typhoon of year

Typhoon Chaba, the Thai name for the hibiscus flower, was moving northwest at 10 to 15 miles per hour after the eye of the storm made landfall in Guangdong's Maoming city on Saturday afternoon, the National Meteorological Center said in a statement.

Chaba, though medium in intensity and expected to lose strength over time, is likely to bring extremely heavy rains and may break the record for cumulative rainfall as it pulls the monsoon rain belt in the region inland, said Gao Shuanzhu, the center's chief forecaster.