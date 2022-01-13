Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China hopes U.S. can enable more trade amid 'Phase 1' deal uncertainties

01/13/2022 | 03:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside the building of an American company in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Thursday that it hopes the United States can create conditions to expand trade cooperation, after Chinese purchases of U.S. goods in the past two years fell short of the targets in a Trump-era trade deal.

China has been behind in its promises in a "Phase 1" trade pact to boost purchases of U.S. goods by $200 billion during 2020 and 2021 compared to 2017 levels, reaching only about 60% of the target through November 2021, according to data compiled by the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

"Since the agreement came into effect, China has worked hard to overcome multiple adverse factors caused by the impact of a pandemic, the global recession and supply chain disruptions, and pushed for the implementation of the deal from both sides," Commerce Ministry spokesperson Shu Jueting told an online news conference.

"We hope the United States could create a favourable atmosphere and conditions for both sides to expand trade cooperation," Shu said, adding that the countries' trade teams are maintaining communications.

The U.S. will continue to press China on the need for complete enforcement of the trade deal before discussing extensions, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Xu Jing, Stella Qiu and Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:54aEuro zone bond yields edge higher after U.S. inflation relief fades
RE
03:47aPrince Andrew's legal team decline comment on U.S. court decision
RE
03:45aIndonesia allows 37 coal ships to leave as export ban eased
RE
03:40aChina hopes U.S. can enable more trade amid 'Phase 1' deal uncertainties
RE
03:33aPrince Andrew's legal team decline comment on U.S. court decision
RE
03:32aChina's onshore spot yuan finishes domestic session at 6.3598 per dollar, strongest such close since dec. 9, 2021
RE
03:31aVietnam 2021 exports up 19% to $336.31 billion - customs
RE
03:29aIndia, Britain launch free trade agreement talks
RE
03:27aBiden imposes first sanctions over N. Korea weapons program after missile tests
RE
03:25aMalaysia's biodiesel exports to fall to 5-yr low due to EU decarbonisation
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asia shares stumble on weak China data, U.S. dollar heavy
2More Chinese developers seek to extend bond terms to avert default
3Nokia Oyj : to deploy high performance optical backbone for WINDTRE
4Bayerische Motoren Werke : BMW M GmbH enters its anniversary year with ..
5ARCELORMITTAL : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS