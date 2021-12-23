Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China hopes U.S. could create conditions to expand trade cooperation

12/23/2021 | 02:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside a company building in Shanghai

BEIJING (Reuters) - China hopes the United States could create conditions for both sides to expand trade cooperation, the Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday, when asked about the latest in the implementation of the Phase 1 trade deal.

Trade teams from both sides are maintaining normal communication, Gao Feng, ministry spokesman told an online press conference.

(Reporting by Xu Jing, Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Himani Sarkar)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:25aOnline betting group Flutter to buy Italy's Sisal for $2.2 billion
RE
02:24aChina hopes U.S. could create conditions to expand trade cooperation
RE
02:22aAustralian states reinstate COVID-19 curbs as Omicron cases jump
RE
02:19aAstraZeneca shot third dose works against Omicron in study
RE
02:15aForeigners sell Japanese shares in the week to Dec. 17
RE
02:14aKenya to replace nominal debt ceiling with debt anchor -Finance Minister
RE
02:13aChina commerce ministry, on china-u.s. trade deal, says, china, u.s. trade teams are maintaining normal communication
RE
02:12aChina commerce ministry, on china-u.s. trade deal, says, hopes u.s. can create good conditions for both sides to expand trade cooperation
RE
02:07aRussia to hold paratrooper drills near Ukrainian border - Ifax
RE
02:04aIndonesia sees commodities driving 2021 exports to record $230 billion
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla CEO Musk says he is 'almost done' with stock sales; shares rally
2U.S. stocks close up as Omicron fears fall; 'Santa Claus rally' may be ..
3Tencent to Cut Stake in JD.com
4Intel apologises in China over Xinjiang supplier statement
5Dollar slips as risk sentiment improves, Aussie outperforms

HOT NEWS