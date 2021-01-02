Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China hopes next U.S. administration will restore normalcy to bilateral ties: FM

01/02/2021 | 03:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Chinese side hopes that the next U.S. administration will return to a sensible approach, resume dialogue with China, restore normalcy to the bilateral relations and restart cooperation, said Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

'China-U.S. relations have come to a new crossroads, and a new window of hope is opening,' said Wang in a recent interview with Xinhua News Agency and China Media Group.

He said in recent years, China-U.S. relations have run into unprecedented difficulties. Fundamentally, it all comes down to the serious misconceptions of U.S. policymakers about China. Some see China as the so-called biggest threat and their China policy based on this misperception is simply wrong.

'What has happened proves that the U.S. attempt to suppress China and start a new Cold War has not just seriously harmed the interests of the two peoples, but also caused severe disruptions to the world. Such a policy will find no support and is doomed to fail,' he said.

Wang said that China's policy toward the United States is consistent and stable. 'We are ready to develop with the United States a relationship based on coordination, cooperation and stability.'

'We know that some in the United States are uneasy about China's rapid development. However, the best way to keep one's lead is through constant self-improvement, not by blocking others' development,' he said.

'We believe that as long as the United States can draw lessons from the past and work with China in the same direction, the two countries are capable of resolving differences through dialogue and expanding converging interests by cooperation,' Wang said.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China published this content on 02 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2021 08:05:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:11aIndia's merchandise exports fell 0.8% y/y in December
RE
03:06aCHINA HOPES NEXT U.S. ADMINISTRATION WILL RESTORE NORMALCY TO BILATERAL TIES : Fm
PU
03:06aCHINA, RUSSIA TO CONTINUE TO BE EXAMPLE OF GOOD-NEIGHBORLY TIES BETWEEN MAJOR COUNTRIES : Fm
PU
03:06aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF PEOPLE REPUBL : Chinese FM expresses confidence of prevailing over COVID-19
PU
02:29aAviation deaths rise worldwide in 2020 even as fatal incidents, flights fall
RE
01:36aThailand eyes tougher measures amid virus second wave
RE
01:26aUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : ECA Executive Secretary urges Africa's private and public sectors to cooperate for success of AfCFTA
PU
01:25aAlok Sharma offers to resign as business minister to lead climate summit - The Times
RE
01/01NYSE starts process of delisting three Chinese telecom companies
RE
01/01China's sustained growth boosts global outlook
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED : NYSE starts process of delisting three Chinese telecom companies
2GAZPROM : Russian annual oil output falls for the first time since 2008 on OPEC+ deal, pandemic
3INFO EDGE (INDIA) LIMITED : INFO EDGE INDIA : Newspaper Publication Q3 BM
4AIRASIA GROUP : AIRASIA : Measures and regulations for travelling in and out of various provinces in Thailand
5NEOVASC INC : DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Be..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ