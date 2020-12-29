China hopes to conclude talks on EU investment deal by 'early date'

BEIJING, Dec 29 (Reuters) - China hopes lengthy negotiations
for an investment deal with the European Union can wrap up at an
"early date", a foreign ministry spokesman said on Tuesday.
Talks have been stuck for years since beginning in 2014 as
the bloc accused China of failing to deliver on promises to lift
investment curbs, despite a pledge to open up the world's second
largest economy.
"We hope the deal can come to fruition at an early date,"
the spokesman, Wang Wenbin, told a regular news briefing in the
Chinese capital, adding that talks had recently "achieved huge
progress."
The comment followed remarks on Monday by European officials
that the deal was likely to be clinched this week, giving EU
firms better access to the Chinese market, better competition
conditions and protections for investments.
Even if there is political agreement on the deal this week,
hammering out legal texts could take months. Together with the
ratification process, that could mean pact implementation will
take about a year, EU officials have said.
(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Writing by Gabriel Crossley;
Editing by Clarence Fernandez)