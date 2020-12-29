Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China hopes to conclude talks on EU investment deal by 'early date'

12/29/2020 | 03:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, Dec 29 (Reuters) - China hopes lengthy negotiations for an investment deal with the European Union can wrap up at an "early date", a foreign ministry spokesman said on Tuesday.

Talks have been stuck for years since beginning in 2014 as the bloc accused China of failing to deliver on promises to lift investment curbs, despite a pledge to open up the world's second largest economy.

"We hope the deal can come to fruition at an early date," the spokesman, Wang Wenbin, told a regular news briefing in the Chinese capital, adding that talks had recently "achieved huge progress."

The comment followed remarks on Monday by European officials that the deal was likely to be clinched this week, giving EU firms better access to the Chinese market, better competition conditions and protections for investments.

Even if there is political agreement on the deal this week, hammering out legal texts could take months. Together with the ratification process, that could mean pact implementation will take about a year, EU officials have said. (Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Writing by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:18aChina hopes to conclude talks on EU investment deal by 'early date'
RE
03:17aTHE BANKING JOBS : cybersecurity, protecting against evolving digital threats
PU
03:15aSOCAR, ENOC offer lowest prices for Feb LNG cargoes to Pakistan
RE
03:15aChina hopes to conclude talks on EU investment deal by 'early date'
RE
03:15aGERMAN COMPETITION AUTHORITY : Bundeskartellamt's 2020 market power report on the electricity generation sector
PU
03:14aKenyan shilling steady; importer demand sluggish
RE
03:14aOil rises on hopes U.S. pandemic stimulus will spur fuel demand
RE
03:11aANALYSIS : Thumbs up for emerging markets' QE experiment but risks loom
RE
03:02aGold gains as dollar weakens ahead of U.S. Senate stimulus vote
RE
02:56aEU's Barnier says Brexit trade deal brings stability
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MEITUAN DIANPING : Alibaba's $10 billion buyback plan fails to halt stock slide as regulatory concerns mount
2DOW JONES 30 : Tech's reign over U.S. stock market to be tested in 2021
3EUROSTOXX : Wall Street follows European stocks higher on stimulus, Brexit
4CNOOC LIMITED : Trump administration bolsters order barring U.S. investment in Chinese firms
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : Stock-picking hedge funds land investors double-digit gains in 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ