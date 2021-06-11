China hopes to ink BRI cooperation documents with Burkina Faso soon: FM

BEIJING - State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on June 10 expressed hope that China and Burkina Faso will sign documents on the Belt and Road cooperation as soon as possible and strengthen bilateral cooperation in such areas as healthcare and infrastructure.

Wang made the remarks in a phone conversation with Burkina Faso's Foreign Minister Alpha Barry, adding that the signing of such documents will provide new impetus and create new space for the two countries to deepen practical cooperation.

Since the two countries resumed diplomatic relations three years ago, their ties have witnessed rapid development, Wang noted, adding that since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the two sides have been supporting each other, and their friendship has been cemented and enhanced.

It has been proved that the resumption of diplomatic relations between China and Burkina Faso fully serves the interests of the two countries and their people, Wang added.

Wang also said that China firmly supports Burkina Faso's efforts in developing its economy, improving people's livelihood, and safeguarding its national security.

China stands ready to continue offering support for the African country's anti-pandemic fight, and to share its experience in state governance with developing countries including Burkina Faso, so as to accelerate common development, he added.

Wang said that China opposes all forms of terrorism, and is willing to continue to provide assistance within its capacity to Burkina Faso in fighting terrorism and safeguarding national security.

China is ready to work with Burkina Faso to safeguard their common and legitimate rights and interests in the international and multilateral arenas, and continue to staunchly support each other on issues concerning their core interests, Wang added.

Not long ago, China and Africa jointly launched the Initiative on Partnership for Africa's Development, which meets the concerns of Africa and has produced positive results, he said.

China is willing to work with African countries including Burkina Faso to encourage more countries to join the initiative and build a momentum that the international community works together to help Africa's development, he said.

China also stands ready to strengthen coordination with Burkina Faso under the framework of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), so as to make a joint contribution to the success of this year's FOCAC.

Barry, for his part, thanked China for providing strong support in Burkina Faso's economic and social development, especially in its pandemic fight.

China has been honoring its promises in its cooperation with Burkina Faso, which yielded remarkable results, Barry noted, calling China a reliable friend and good partner. He said the two countries have forged a profound friendship with a shared future.

Burkina Faso is ready to deepen cooperation with China in the Belt and Road construction, and to push the bilateral relationship to new levels, Barry added.

Expressing gratitude to China for the active contribution it has made to accelerating the development of Africa and safeguarding the continent's interests, Barry said that he looks forward to greater support and assistance from China in anti-terrorism cooperation.