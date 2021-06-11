Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China hopes to ink BRI cooperation documents with Burkina Faso soon: FM

06/11/2021 | 09:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING - State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on June 10 expressed hope that China and Burkina Faso will sign documents on the Belt and Road cooperation as soon as possible and strengthen bilateral cooperation in such areas as healthcare and infrastructure.

Wang made the remarks in a phone conversation with Burkina Faso's Foreign Minister Alpha Barry, adding that the signing of such documents will provide new impetus and create new space for the two countries to deepen practical cooperation.

Since the two countries resumed diplomatic relations three years ago, their ties have witnessed rapid development, Wang noted, adding that since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the two sides have been supporting each other, and their friendship has been cemented and enhanced.

It has been proved that the resumption of diplomatic relations between China and Burkina Faso fully serves the interests of the two countries and their people, Wang added.

Wang also said that China firmly supports Burkina Faso's efforts in developing its economy, improving people's livelihood, and safeguarding its national security.

China stands ready to continue offering support for the African country's anti-pandemic fight, and to share its experience in state governance with developing countries including Burkina Faso, so as to accelerate common development, he added.

Wang said that China opposes all forms of terrorism, and is willing to continue to provide assistance within its capacity to Burkina Faso in fighting terrorism and safeguarding national security.

China is ready to work with Burkina Faso to safeguard their common and legitimate rights and interests in the international and multilateral arenas, and continue to staunchly support each other on issues concerning their core interests, Wang added.

Not long ago, China and Africa jointly launched the Initiative on Partnership for Africa's Development, which meets the concerns of Africa and has produced positive results, he said.

China is willing to work with African countries including Burkina Faso to encourage more countries to join the initiative and build a momentum that the international community works together to help Africa's development, he said.

China also stands ready to strengthen coordination with Burkina Faso under the framework of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), so as to make a joint contribution to the success of this year's FOCAC.

Barry, for his part, thanked China for providing strong support in Burkina Faso's economic and social development, especially in its pandemic fight.

China has been honoring its promises in its cooperation with Burkina Faso, which yielded remarkable results, Barry noted, calling China a reliable friend and good partner. He said the two countries have forged a profound friendship with a shared future.

Burkina Faso is ready to deepen cooperation with China in the Belt and Road construction, and to push the bilateral relationship to new levels, Barry added.

Expressing gratitude to China for the active contribution it has made to accelerating the development of Africa and safeguarding the continent's interests, Barry said that he looks forward to greater support and assistance from China in anti-terrorism cooperation.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2021 01:18:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:13aWORLD BANK ONLINE MORNING SEMINAR #108 &LDQUO;THE DISTRIBUTIONAL IMPACTS OF TRADE : Empirical Innovations, Analytical Tools, and Policy Responses”
PU
12:13aWORLD BANK  : Manage Successful Impact Evaluation Surveys
PU
06/11EUROPEAN UNION  : Council approves EU-UK agreement on fishing opportunities
PU
06/11Thousands march in support of Muslim family killed in truck attack in Canada
RE
06/11CHINA HOPES TO INK BRI COOPERATION DOCUMENTS WITH BURKINA FASO SOON : Fm
PU
06/11U.S. SBA halts some grants under injunction in lawsuit filed by white restaurant owners
RE
06/11China reports 35 new coronavirus cases on June 11 vs 22 day earlier
RE
06/11DAIRY FARMERS OF TOMORROW : Young farmers debunk myths and shine a light on the future of dairy in canada
PU
06/11CABEI calls for solidarity and public policies in the face of unsafe migration
PU
06/11BCIE BANCO CENTROAMERICANO DE INTEGRACIÓN  : CABEI highlights contributions to promote a competitive Central America during Presidents' Summit
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin law is only latest head-turner by El Salvador's 'millennial' president
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : White House says G7 leaders will endorse proposed 15% global minimum corporate..
3WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: Fed meeting looms for stocks as inflation worries collide with 'Goldilocks' markets
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : CHINA'S NEW POWER PLAY : More Control of Tech Companies' Troves of Data
5IMMVIRA : completed the first dosing for Phase II of MVR-T3011 (intratumoral injection) in the U.S. and Chi..

HOT NEWS