BEIJING, June 27 (Reuters) - China hopes to reach mutually acceptable solutions through negotiation with the European Union on planned tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles to avoid escalation of trade friction, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Thursday.

Working teams from both sides have maintained close communication to expedite relevant work, ministry spokesperson He Yadong said at a news briefing. (Reporting by Joe Cash and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Christopher Cushing)