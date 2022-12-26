Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

China hospitals 'overwhelmed' by COVID surge

12/26/2022 | 05:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Hospitals in China are under siege from a new wave of COVID cases.

One in Shanghai said it expected half of the city's 25 million people to get infected by the end of the week after Christmas.

In Beijing, healthcare workers said patients might have to be turned away due to a lack of beds and resources.

Howard Bernstein is a doctor at the city's United Family Hospital:

"The hospital is just overwhelmed from top to bottom. So, the ER is filled up with people. A lot of them got admitted to the hospital, they're not getting better in a day or two, so there's no flow. And therefore people keep coming to the ER, but they can't go upstairs into hospital rooms. So they are stuck in the ER."

The new upsurge comes after President Xi Jinping's government suddenly abandoned strict measures aimed at stamping out the virus.

State media say frontline workers have been told to work while sick, while retired staff have been brought back in some areas.

The country's National Health Commission has said it will stop publishing daily data on infections, amid doubts over their reliability.

But figures from one UK-based health data firm estimate China is facing more than a million infections and 5,000 deaths every day.

Ordinary citizens are making their own estimates too.

This woman says almost everyone she interacts with has been infected.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
08:51aEgypt's c.bank says it is taking all necessary actions to regula…
RE
08:50aLack of rain, Harmattan winds threaten Ivory Coast cocoa mid crop, farmers say
RE
08:33aPhilippines reports at least eight deaths as rains, floods disrupt Christmas celebrations
RE
08:18aU.S. retail sales grows 7.6% in holiday season -Mastercard data
RE
08:09aJohannesburg tanker explosion death toll rises to 15, driver charged
RE
07:53aSanctions pressure to force Russia's Sberbank to close UAE office, company says
RE
07:53aRussia's sberbank first deputy chairman vedyakhin: sanctions pre…
RE
07:37aFormer Maldives president Yameen to appeal 11-year jail term
RE
07:01aMastercard Spendingpulse Shows U.S. Retail Sales Grew 7.6% This Holiday Season
RE
07:01aMastercard spendingpulse: u.s. retail sales grew 7.6% this holid…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Toyota's Nov global vehicle production rises 1.5% to record 833,104
2Samsung Elec to expand chip production at largest plant next year - med..
3U.S. retail sales grows 7.6% in holiday season -Mastercard data
4Franco-Nevada: A clever way to get exposure to gold
5Fair Isaacs: Quality that comes with risks

HOT NEWS