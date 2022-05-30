China hosts Pacific islands meeting in Fiji, security ties in focus

May 30 (Reuters) - China Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with
counterparts from 10 Pacific island nations in Fiji on Monday,
midway through a diplomatic tour of the region where China's
ambitions for wider security ties has caused concern among U.S.
allies.
Pacific island nations with diplomatic ties with China are
attending the meeting, hosted by Wang, who earlier met with
Fiji's Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama.
In a written address to the meeting, China's President Xi
Jinping said China will always be a good friend of Pacific
Island countries no matter how the international situation
changes, China's state-owned CCTV reported.
A draft communique and five-year action plan sent by China
to the invited nations, which include Samoa, Tonga, Kiribati,
Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu, Solomon Islands, Niue and Vanuatu
ahead of the meeting, showed China was seeking a sweeping
regional trade and security agreement.
But the draft communique, first reported by Reuters, prompted
opposition from at least one of the invited nations, Federated
States of Micronesia, according to a letter leaked last week.
PACIFIC TOUR
Several invited nations want to defer action on the draft
communique or have it amended, an official from one Pacific
country told Reuters.
With borders closed across the region because of the COVID
pandemic, most foreign ministers are attending the Fiji meeting
by video link. In several Pacific countries, the foreign
minister is also prime minister.
Some Pacific islands have in recent days signed on to some
of the individual security components that China is seeking in
the regional agreement, statements released by the governments
and China show.
In Samoa, an agreement was struck for a police fingerprint
laboratory to complement a China-funded police training academy,
Samoa said in a statement.
An official in Kiribati, however, told Reuters it was not
keen on a security deal and wanted to focus on economic ties.
Wang will travel to the South Pacific kingdom of Tonga for a
two-day visit on Tuesday.
The United States, Australia, Japan and New Zealand have
expressed concern at a security pact signed by Solomon Islands
with China last month, saying it had regional consequences and
could lead to a Chinese military presence close to Australia.
The new Australian government of Prime Minister Anthony
Albanese has made the Pacific islands an early foreign policy
priority to counter Beijing's push, despatching the foreign
minister to Fiji with the message Australia would put new
priority on the region's biggest security challenge of climate
change and announcing a new visa program to allow Pacific
island citizens to migrate.
In Honiara last week, Wang condemned interference in the
deal and said the Solomon Islands' relationship with China was a
model for other Pacific island nations.
