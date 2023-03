BEIJING, March 26 (Reuters) - China's economic development faces challenges and it is implementing effective solutions to solve them, the head of the state planner said on Sunday.

China will strengthen coordination of fiscal, monetary, employment, industrial, consumption and other policies, Zheng Shanjie, head of the National Development and Reform Commission, said at a China Development Forum in Beijing. (Reporting by Xu Jing and Joe Cash; Editing by Robert Birsel)