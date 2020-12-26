China increases imprisonment terms for securities, futures market crimes

SHANGHAI, Dec 26 (Reuters) - China on Saturday amended a
criminal law to increase imprisonment terms for securities and
futures market crimes, including fraudulent securities issuances
and information disclosure fraud, according to a regulatory
statement.
According to an online posting by the China Securities
Regulatory Commission (CSRC) on Saturday night, the imprisonment
for fraudulent securities issuances was raised from five to 15
years, while the maximum sentencing for fraudulent disclosures
was raised to 10 years from three.
The amendment was passed by the National People's Congress
Standing Committee on Saturday, and will come into effect from
March 1.
The amendments also strengthen penalties against controlling
shareholders and intermediaries such as sponsors who act as
"gatekeeers" in securities issuances. Behaviours such as
instigating fraudulent issuances and concealment of relevant
matters will be within the scope of criminal activity, added the
CSRC statement.
