China investigates bulk commodity prices and supplies
06/22/2021 | 11:53pm EDT
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's state planner along with the market regulator has recently sent teams to various provinces and cities to investigate bulk commodity prices and supplies, the National Development and Reform Commission said on Wednesday.
The statement from the state planner comes days after it said it had launched a probe into iron ore spot market transactions and coal prices.
