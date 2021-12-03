China iron ore futures fall as utilisation rates slip for seventh week

BEIJING, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Benchmark iron ore futures in
China dropped on Friday, shedding more than 5% during the trade,
as production at steel mills stayed sluggish amid government
curbs.
Capacity utilisation rates of blast furnaces at 247 steel
firms across China declined for the seventh straight week and
stood at 74.8%, as of Friday, down from 75.2% a week earlier,
according to Mysteel consultancy.
Benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange
, for May delivery, plunged as much as 5.5%, but ended
down 2.1% to 613 yuan ($96.23) per tonne. For the week, however,
iron ore jumped 6.4%.
Spot prices of iron ore with 62% iron content for delivery
to China <SH-CCN-IRNOR62> fell $1 to $104.5 a tonne on Thursday,
data compiled by SteelHome consultancy showed.
Prices for other steelmaking ingredients at close recouped
early losses, after media outlet Caixin said China's state
planner considers to raise benchmark coal prices https://www.caixin.com/2021-12-03/101813141.html
for long-term contracts to 700 yuan per tonne in 2022 from 535
yuan.
Dalian coking coal futures rose 1% to 1,986 yuan a
tonne at close, after falling more than 6.5% earlier.
Coke prices jumped 2.3% to 2,847 yuan per tonne.
Steel prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were mixed.
Construction rebar increased 2.1% to 4,384 yuan per
tonne and hot-rolled coils rose 1.6% to 4,769 yuan a
tonne.
Stainless steel futures on the Shanghai bourse,
for January delivery, inched 0.7% lower to 16,860 yuan per
tonne.
"Impact from changes to the supply side on steel products
prices is weakening," SinoSteel Futures wrote in a note,
referring to output controls during winter.
However, with the real estate market remaining weak, steel
prices are not expected to gain significantly, SinoSteel Futures
said.
($1 = 6.3702 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Min Zhang in Beijing and Enrico Dela Cruz in
Manila; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)