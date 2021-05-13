China iron ore futures fall over 7% after record-setting spree

BEIJING, May 13 (Reuters) - Benchmark iron ore futures in
China fell over 7% on Thursday as market participants paused
after a five-session rally that sent the steelmaking ingredient
to historical highs over the past few days.
The most actively traded iron ore on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange, for September delivery, was down 6.4% to
1,231 yuan ($190.76) a tonne by 0330 GMT, after declining 7.2%
to 1,221 yuan earlier in the session.
Dalian iron ore prices have jumped 23%, or 248.5 yuan, so
far in May as steel production curb worries, peak season demand
and inflation concerns fuelled speculative buying.
"We do not see extreme tightness in the iron ore market, now
or in the futures. We see little support for the price rising
this high above the cost of the marginal producer in the
market," Erik Hedborg, an analyst with CRU, said in a note.
Other steelmaking ingredients also pulled back. Dalian
coking coal declined 3.8% to 1,990 yuan a tonne and
coke fell 2.9% to 2,758 yuan per tonne.
China's state council said on Wednesday it would step up
coordination between monetary policy and other policies to
maintain stable economic operations and cope with a fast
increase in commodity prices, without outlining detailed
measures.
Construction-used steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange, for October delivery, fell 2.6% to 5,936 yuan
a tonne.
Hot rolled coils, used in the manufacturing
sector, slipped 1.9% to 6,483 yuan per tonne.
The June contract for stainless steel futures
declined 2% to 15,265 yuan a tonne.
($1 = 6.4530 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Min Zhang and Shivani Singh; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)