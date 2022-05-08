China iron ore futures tumble 6% as COVID curbs fan demand woes

BEIJING, May 9 (Reuters) - Chinese iron ore futures plunged
more than 6% on Monday, falling for a second straight session
and denting steel prices by more than 3%, as stringent COVID-19
restrictions prompted traders to be cautious and fuelled
concerns over global demand.
The capital city of Beijing has implemented rounds of
COVID-19 tests, closed entertainment venues, banned dine-in
services at restaurants and urged staff at certain areas to work
from home, as parts of efforts to persist its "dynamic-zero
approach".
"It's not looking pretty this week with even more negative
COVID-related headlines for Beijing, Guangdong, and Jilin
released over the weekend," said Atilla Widnell, managing
director with Navigate Commodities.
"It's looking increasingly likely that Chinese blast
furnaces will struggle to justify high utilisation and operating
rates in a demand- and margin-negative environment," he added.
The most-active iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange, for September delivery, dived as much as
6.8% to 798 yuan ($119.09) a tonne in morning session. They were
down 5.7% to 808 yuan per tonne, as of 0236 GMT.
Coking coal futures on the Dalian bourse slumped
4.3% to 2,658 yuan a tonne, after the state planner pledged
stronger supervision to stabilise prices, and coke fell
3.8% to 3,396 yuan per tonne.
The plunge in raw materials had also pressured steel prices
on the Shanghai Futures Exchange.
Construction material rebar, for October delivery,
slipped 3.4% to 4,668 yuan a tonne. Hot-rolled coils
declined 3.3% to 4,770 yuan per tonne.
"Despite positive signal from the Politburo meeting, current
downstream demand is still largely affected by the pandemic,"
analysts with SinoSteel wrote in a note, adding that steel
inventories increased while apparent consumption was sluggish.
Shanghai stainless steel futures, for June
delivery, inched 0.7% higher to 19,230 yuan a tonne.
($1 = 6.7008 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Min Zhang in Beijing and Enrico Dela Cruz in
Manila; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)