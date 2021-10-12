China iron ore imports fall 1.9% in September from August -customs

BEIJING, Oct 13 (Reuters) - China's iron ore imports in
September fell 1.9% from a month earlier, official customs data
showed on Wednesday, as environment-related steel production
controls restrained consumption of the steelmaking raw material.
The world's biggest iron ore consumer imported 95.61 million
tonnes of the steel-making ingredient last month, versus 97.49
million tonnes in August and 108.55 million tonnes in September
2020, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.
In the first three quarters of the year, China brought in
842 million tonnes of iron ore, falling 3% from the same period
a year earlier, according to the customs office.
Demand is lacklustre in China due to stringent production
controls at mills as Beijing aims to put a lid on annual crude
steel output. A recent power crunch across the country also
weighed on factory activities.
"Steel production will continue to be restrained during the
heating season and winter Olympics. It will be hard to see any
rise in domestic iron ore consumption," analysts with Huatai
Futures said in a note before the data was released.
China's steel product exports were 4.92 million tonnes in
September, down 2.57% from the previous month, customs data
showed, sending its exports for the first nine months to 53.02
million tonnes.
Steel imports last month rose 18.16% from August to 1.26
million tonnes, according to the data. The country's
January-September steel imports were 10.72 million tonnes.
Global iron ore shipments picked up last month. Exports from
Australia's Port Hedland
to China rose 7.6% month-on-month to 38.62 million tonnes in
September, data from Pilbara Ports Authority showed.
