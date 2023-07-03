BEIJING, July 3 (Reuters) - An accident at an iron ore mine in northern China has raised concerns that Beijing could order wider safety checks on mines, disrupting domestic iron ore supply, said analysts on Monday.

Three people are missing after an accident on Saturday at the Malanzhuang mine in steel production hub Tangshan, according to a notice from the municipal emergency management bureau.

It comes after state media reported last week that the Jingcheng iron ore mine in northern China's Shanxi province had covered up several mining accidents that led to at least 17 deaths over 2007-2022.

China's National Mine Safety Administration sent a working group to investigate the situation at the mine in Shanxi, it said on its website on Sunday.

"The key is whether there will be large-scale safety inspections and whether they will last for a long period of time," said Pei Hao, a Shanghai-based senior analyst at International brokerage firm FIS.

China relies heavily on imports of iron ore to feed its huge steel industry, but domestic supply contributes to about 20% of its total consumption.

The country produced 118.23 million metric tons of iron ore concentrate in the first five months of 2023, up 1.2% on the same period a year ago, according to the Metallurgical Mines Association of China(MMAC).

Some analysts recently lowered forecasts for China's domestic iron ore supply, citing slower-than-expected growth in output over January-May due to safety checks.

Domestic iron ore output will drop by 3% this year, said analysts at Zijintianfeng Futures in a June 26 note, changing an earlier forecast for a year-on-year rise of 3%.

The Malanzhuang mine, owned by steelmaker Shougang Group, was converted from an open pit to an underground operation in 2017, with designed production capacity of 4 million metric tons per year, said MMAC on its WeChat account on June 19.

The report cited a statement on the WeChat account of Shougang Mining, which was no longer available on Monday.

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton in Beijing; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)