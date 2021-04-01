China iron ore set for 10% weekly loss, steel futures extend gains

BEIJING, April 2 (Reuters) - Benchmark iron ore futures in
China rose on Friday after September delivery took over as the
most-traded contract, but were on course for 10% decline this
week on production curbs, while steel prices maintained their
upward momentum.
China's state planner and industry ministry said on Thursday
that they would launch an inspection on implementation of steel
capacity cut in the past few years, and reiterated fewer crude
steel output in 2021 to reduce emissions.
Capacity utilisation rates at 163 blast furnaces in China
fell to 76.92% this week, the lowest level since October 2019,
data from Mysteel consultancy showed.
The most-active iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange gained 1.4% to 975 yuan ($148.53) per tonne
by 0330 GMT and are set to fall 10.4% this week.
Steel futures, meanwhile, extended gains on continuously
recovering consumption. Apparent demand for rebar and hot rolled
coil rose by 7% and 2% week-on-week, respectively.
The most-traded May contract for rebar on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange jumped 2.6% to 5,104 yuan a tonne,
sending its weekly gain to a ninth straight week.
Hot-rolled coil futures rose 2.2% to 5,540 yuan a
tonne and are expected to clock a fourth weekly increase.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Dalian coking coal futures fell 2.5% to 1,574
yuan per tonne.
* Coke futures rose 1.1% to 2,351 yuan a tonne.
* Spot prices of iron ore with 62% iron content for delivery
to China gained by $2 to $168 a tonne on Thursday.
* Shanghai stainless steel futures, for June
delivery, inched down 0.2% to 14,280 yuan per tonne.
* Trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange and Dalian
Commodity Exchange will be halted on April 5 for the Tomb
Sweeping holiday.
($1 = 6.5642 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Min Zhang and Shivani Singh; editing by
Uttaresh.V)