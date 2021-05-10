China iron ore, steel prices hit record as supply worries prompt speculative buying

* Dalian iron ore futures rise 10%
* Prices of steel rebar, hot rolled coils gain 6%
* Iron ore trading departs from fundamentals - analyst
BEIJING, May 10 (Reuters) - China's benchmark iron ore
futures surged 10% to a record high, while steel prices rose 6%
to hit a trading limit, as Beijing's move to limit capacity
fuelled worries about a supply shortage and prompted speculative
buying.
China announced a series of measures on Friday to tighten
controls on steel capacity, in an effort to curb pollution in
key areas as well as reduce "blind investments and disorderly
constructions".
The most active iron ore futures contract on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange, for September delivery, soared to
an all-time high of 1,326 yuan ($206.20) per tonne.
"The surge of iron ore and steel prices were mostly boosted
by speculative trading," Tianfeng Futures analyst Wu Shiping
said.
While some steel mills have stopped buying materials at such
high prices, traders are sweeping goods at spot market, Wu
added.
Spot prices of iron ore with 62% iron content for delivery
to China stood at $212 per tonne on Friday, data compiled by
SteelHome consultancy showed. <SH-CCN-IRNOR62>
On the Singapore Exchange, the June contract of iron ore
leaped 10.3% to $226.25 a tonne.
"At present, market participants are trading iron ore
derivatives like cryptocurrency ... not based on fundamentals,
just pure momentum," Navigate Commodities Managing Director
Atilla Widnell said.
Other steelmaking ingredients on the Dalian bourse also
increased, with coking coal up 7% at 2,043 yuan a tonne
as of 0251 GMT and coke rising 5.5% to 2,987 yuan.
Steel prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange jumped,
mirroring gains in the spot market.
Both, construction rebar and hot rolled coils
hit the upper limit at 6,012 yuan and 6,335 yuan,
respectively.
Shanghai stainless steel futures, for June
delivery, gained 3.3% to 15,390 yuan per tonne.
($1 = 6.4307 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Min Zhang and Shivani Singh; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)