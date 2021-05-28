Log in
China issues 1.67t yuan in local govt bonds in Jan-April

05/28/2021 | 09:48pm EDT
BEIJING - China's local governments have issued over 1.67 trillion yuan (about $261.5 billion) worth of bonds in the first four months of this year, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Of the total, special bond issuance came in at 717.9 billion yuan in the period while the issuance of general bonds amounted to 953 billion yuan, data from the ministry showed.

During the January-April period, local government bonds were issued at an average issuance term of 9.1 years and at an average interest rate of 3.44 percent.

In April alone, local government bond issuance reached 775.8 billion yuan, with the issuance of special bonds hitting 343.9 billion yuan.

By the end of April, China's outstanding local government debts stood at around 26.6 trillion yuan, within the official limit of 33.28 trillion yuan for this year, the ministry said.

HOT NEWS