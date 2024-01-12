BEIJING, Jan 12 (Reuters) - China on Friday issued anti-monopoly guidelines stipulating that industry associations should not organise firms to engage in monopoly agreements and should guide them to strengthen antitrust compliance, state media CCTV reported. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|2,494.23 PTS
|+0.46%
|+4.85%
|-
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Friday at 3 AM ET
Weak demand, tighter lenders: Hong Kong property developers face tough 2024
China's rare earth exports hit 5-year high on demand from EV, high-tech sectors
China media warns against taking China's Indian Ocean research as threats
China-Russia 2023 trade value hits record high of $240 bln - Chinese customs
WHO sees 'incredibly low' COVID, flu vaccination rates as cases surge
INDIA RUPEE-Rupee caught between Fed rate cut bets, strong 83/USD resistance