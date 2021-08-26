China issues draft guidelines for internet recommendation algorithms

BEIJING, Aug 27 (Reuters) - China has issued draft
guidelines on regulating the algorithms used by internet service
providers to make recommendations to users, part of efforts to
protect the privacy and data security of users, the internet
regulator said on Friday.
Service providers must abide by business ethics and
principles of fairness and should not set up algorithm models
that entice users to spend large amounts of money or spend money
in a way that may disrupt public order, the Cyberspace
Administration of China said in a statement.
Algorithms should not be used to create fake user accounts
and users should be given the option to easily turn off
algorithm recommendation services, it said, adding that the
draft is open for public feedback until Sept. 26.
The move comes amid a wide-ranging crackdown by Beijing on
its internet sector, which has seen authorities target and
punish companies on issues ranging from monopolistic behaviour
to consumer privacy.
Earlier this year, the Chinese Consumer Association
criticised internet companies https://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-consumer-idUSKBN29C1JZ
for misusing personal data and "bullying" people into purchases
and promotions. State media have since issued multiple calls for
regulating the use of such algorithms.
Internet companies globally use algorithms to predict user
preferences and make recommendations. In China, this would
include firms such as e-commerce giant Alibaba Group,
ride-hailing firm Didi Global and TikTok owner
ByteDance.
China recently passed a data security law https://www.reuters.com/world/china/chinas-coming-data-laws-leave-firms-with-more-questions-than-answers-2021-08-27
that will go into effect on Sept. 1 to protect internet users'
rights in cyberspace and impose curbs on its fast-growing
internet industry.
(Reporting by Ryan Woo, Colin Qian and Brenda Goh; Editing by
Christian Schmollinger and Karishma Singh)