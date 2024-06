BEIJING, June 11 (Reuters) - China on Tuesday issued draft rules to promote construction of overseas warehouses and expand cross-border e-commerce business, which has become a vital force in the country's foreign trade, according to the Chinese commerce ministry.

National ministries and government departments will smooth financing channels and help cross-border e-commerce companies to "go out", the ministry said. (Reporting by Albee Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Andrew Heavens)