SHANGHAI, June 19 (Reuters) - China's securities regulator issued eight measures on Wednesday to enhance the reform of the tech-focused STAR Market to serve tech innovation and the development of "new productive forces".

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said it will support "hard tech" companies to list on the board, and improve stock and bond financing mechanism for STAR Market-listed companies.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)