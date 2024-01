China issues national standards for automotive chips

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's industry ministry on Monday issued plans for a set of national standards for semiconductors used in the automotive sector.

China will formulate more than 30 key automotive chip standards by 2025 and more than 70 related standards by 2030, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) said in a statement. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom, Editing by Louise Heavens)