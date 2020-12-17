China issues notice on stepping up financial support for foreign firms
12/17/2020 | 01:39am EST
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's commerce ministry on Thursday issued a notice on stepping up financial support for key foreign companies invested in China, asking local authorities to get a handle on the financing needs of such companies under their jurisdiction.
The move is aimed at helping foreign companies cope with COVID-19 pandemic shocks and tackle financing issues, said the ministry.
