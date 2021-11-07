China issues winter's first snowstorm orange alert, cold snap sweeps country

BEIJING, Nov 7 (Reuters) - China's weather agency issued the
winter's first snowstorm orange alert, the second-highest level,
on Sunday while nationwide cold wave alarms fuelled concerns
over traffic disruptions and flu outbreaks amid rising COVID-19
cases.
The National Meteorological Centre forecast blizzards in
northeastern China, with some regions getting 45 millimetres
(1.8 inches) of snow over 24 hours and heavy snow across the
northern part of the country.
The capital Beijing welcomed its first snow of the season 23
days earlier than normal years, while temperatures on Sunday
night are expected to fall to their lowest for the period in the
past decade.
A cold snap is also sweeping from Beijing to Shanghai to
Guangzhou, pushing down temperatures by as much as 14 degrees
(25 degrees Fahrenheit) Celsius on Sunday, the weather agency
said.
The cold wave, which could increase the risk of flu, comes
just as more than 20 cities in northern China reported COVID-19
cases and sporadic outbreaks in the southwestern - in Chongqing
and the provinces of Sichuan and Yunnan, since mid-October.
Hundreds of thousands of people came outdoors in Beijing to
enjoy snowy tourist spots, such as the Forbidden City and
Universal Studios Resort, despite COVID-19 restrictions as the
300-plus members of the Communist Party's Central Committee
prepare to gather from Monday to Thursday.
Snow piling up in communities under COVID-19 lockdowns may
not be moved outside the control zones, the local
government-backed Beijing Daily reported.
