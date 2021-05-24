China lands uppercut on iron ore prices, but no knockout blow: Russell

(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
LAUNCESTON, Australia, May 24 (Reuters) - It's round one to
China in its efforts to cool the red-hot iron ore and steel
sectors, but victory in future rounds largely depends on making
increasingly harder choices, and hoping factors beyond its
control work in Beijing's favour.
The catalyst for the chill was reports that China's
government will strengthen what it termed the management of
commodity supply and demand to curb "unreasonable" increases in
prices - action that has so far seen the spot iron ore price
retreat by almost 15% since its record high of $235.55 a tonne
on May 12.
The spot price of iron ore for delivery to North China
agency Argus, dropped to $200.90 a tonne on May 21, a third
agency Argus, dropped to $200.90 a tonne on May 21, a third
consecutive losing session.
The decline in China's main domestic iron ore futures
market, the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE), was more
pronounced: front-month contract slid 5.4% last week
to end at 1,090.50 ($172) a tonne.
The selling continued on Monday, with the most-traded iron
ore contract for September delivery on the DCE sliding as much
as 9.5%, almost hitting the day's downside limit of 10%. That
left it at 1,016 yuan a tonne, its weakest since April 15.
What China's pledged action means in practice is stepping up
supervision of trading and trying to manage stockpiles of
commodities, coupled with efforts by exchanges to raise the cost
of trading.
In some ways this amounts to more talking the market down,
with Beijing using its considerable powers of persuasion to try
and force market participants to toe the line for what it deems
to be the greater good.
The question is how long will this tactic work, especially
if it isn't matched by more concrete steps to boost supply of
commodities or limit their demand?
RECORD STEEL OUTPUT
China buys about 70% of total seaborne iron ore and produces
roughly half of the world's steel output.
So far this year it has been sucking up as much iron ore as
it can get in order to produce record amounts of steel, as the
economy benefits from the stimulus measures put in place to
boost the recovery from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Iron ore imports are up 6.7% in the first four months of the
year to 381.98 million tonnes, according to official data.
Steel output hit a record in April, reaching 97.85 million
tonnes, up 4.1% from March. That took production for the first
four months of the year to 374.56 million, up 16% on the same
period in 2020.
The gains in steel output defy repeated assertions by
Beijing that annual production this year will be below the 1.065
billion tonnes produced in 2020, part of China's efforts to
limit pollution from the energy-intensive steel-making process.
It's also hard to believe that iron ore and steel prices in
China will slide dramatically if the country continues to pump
out steel at the current rates.
Equally, it's not the case that vast stockpiles are being
monitored by SteelHome, rose to 128.35 million tonnes in the
monitored by SteelHome, rose to 128.35 million tonnes in the
week to May 21 - up slightly from the prior week's 128.30
million but down from this year's peak of 135.9 million in late
April.
Steel rebar inventories <SH-TOT-RBARINV> have declined for
the past 10 weeks, dropping to 7.24 million tonnes in the week
to May 21, and are now 38% below the peak of 11.55 million
tonnes from the week of March 12.
WORLD DEMAND, SUPPLY ISSUES
The other factors beyond China's control including rising
iron ore demand in other importers, and ongoing issues with
supply, especially from number two exporter Brazil.
Japan, Asia's second-biggest buyer of iron ore, imported
8.99 million tonnes in April, according to Refinitiv, the
highest monthly total since September 2019.
South Korea, the third-biggest importer in Asia, brought in
6.79 million tonnes in April. That was down from 7.32 million a
month earlier, but March's total was the highest since October
2015, and even the April outcome was stronger than any month
from January 2020 onwards, with the exception of March and
November 2020.
Meanwhile Europe's seaborne imports rose to 8.71 million
tonnes in April, the highest since October last year, and
marking a third consecutive months of gains.
On the supply side, Refinitiv data showed Brazil shipping
25.75 million tonnes in April, down from March's 27.54 million
and well below the 34-35 million tonnes per month being achieved
in August and September last year.
Top exporter Australia shipped 71.28 million tonnes in
April, down from 76.73 in March as a cyclone struck the main
producing area in Western Australia state. A recovery is
predicted, but the current volumes are still some way below the
monthly potential of above 80 million tonnes.
Overall, it's hard to see a sustained decline in the price
of seaborne iron ore until several factors start to come
together.
Supply will have to return to closer to maximum levels, and
China will actually have to reduce steel output. The X-factor is
rest of the world demand for iron ore, and so far in 2021 that
looks like a solid growth story.
