Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China launches probe on coal prices, will crack down on speculation

06/18/2021 | 02:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A coal-burning power plant can be seen behind a factory in the city of Baotou, in China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's state planner and market regulator have jointly launched an investigation on coal prices and will crack down on speculation and hoarding, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said on Friday.

The NDRC said in a statement that soaring coal prices have added a burden on downstream sectors, and are having a negative effect on the development of the real economy.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:30aOil drops amid dollar strength; demand picture still bullish
RE
02:30aChina launches probe on coal prices, will crack down on speculation
RE
02:27aPhilippine central bank sees wider current account surpluses in 2021,2022
RE
02:27aUK retail sales dip as consumers, freed from locked down, dine out
RE
02:25aTax accounts
PU
02:25aAttitudes towards Norwegian development aid
PU
02:25aEducational attainment of the population
PU
02:25aRegistered mortality of large carnivores
PU
02:23aBOJ's Masai abstained from policy meeting vote of own will, central bank says
RE
02:23aUK retail sales dip as consumers, freed from locked down, dine out
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil drops amid dollar strength; demand picture still bullish
2Asian shares slip, deepen weekly loss after hawkish Fed
3ORPHAZYME A/S : Orphazyme provides regulatory update from FDA on arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick disease type C
4FIRSTRAND LIMITED : FIRSTRAND : Scale of cash economy in South African townships stuns FirstRand
5Gold set for worst week since March 2020 after hawkish Fed

HOT NEWS