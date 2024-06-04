LAUNCESTON, Australia, June 4 (Reuters) - Renewable energy capacity additions have been dominated by China in recent years, but if 2030 climate targets are to be met other countries in Asia are going to have step up the pace of deployment.

The opportunity for nations like India and the major Southeast Asian economies of Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam and the Philippines to boost their renewable energy capacity is one of the major themes from a new report released on Tuesday by the International Energy Agency (IEA).

The report found that China installed almost 350 gigawatts (GW) of new renewable capacity in 2023, more than half the global total, and if the world's second-biggest economy maintains this pace it will likely exceed its 2030 target this year.

China's formal target is to have wind and solar installed capacity of 1,200 GW by 2030, but the IEA said as of April this year it was already at 1,130 GW.

The IEA report said that modelling based on China's decarbonisation ambitions give an "estimated 2030 ambition trajectory" of more than 3,000 GW of all types of renewables, including hydro, by the end of this decade.

This represents a doubling of current installed capacity and means China will remain a leader in deploying renewables.

But the IEA also said the main opportunities lie elsewhere in Asia, especially since many of the region's countries are at the start of their renewables journey.

The agency said excluding China the Asia-Pacific region has plans for nearly 1,200 GW of renewables by 2030, based on targets from the various countries, which is about double the current levels.

But the question is whether this is ambitious enough for the region to meet climate goals.

"This amounts to roughly 15% of total planned renewable energy capacity globally, lower than the region's 22% share in greenhouse gas emissions from power generation and heat production in 2022," the IEA report said.

India leads planned renewable additions with 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030, a figure that includes nuclear of about 15 GW while the majority is 293 GW of solar and 100 GW of wind.

Members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have ambitions for 225 GW of new renewables by 2030, led by Vietnam with 84 GW, Indonesia at 44 GW and the Philippines at 30 GW.

MORE TO DO

But the IEA report shows there is considerable scope for a more aggressive rollout of renewables given that the variable renewable generation (VRE) shares of 15 of the 18 Asia-Pacific countries analysed remains below 10% of total generation.

"Thus, low-cost photovoltaic and wind technologies can quickly provide many economic benefits by reducing the overall cost of power supply, decreasing fuel import dependency, and cutting greenhouse emissions," the IEA said.

"Nevertheless, despite these advantages, 12 of the 15 countries with low VRE shares plan to increase renewable energy capacity by a factor of only less than three by 2030, and seven countries by less than two, leaving significant potential untapped," the report said.

Part of the problem is that many Asian countries have over-capacity in fossil fuel plants, and some of these were recently built meaning they will have to operate for many years to pay back the capital invested.

This means that for renewables to claim a larger share of power generation in Asia, it's likely that some form of government intervention and policy changes will be required to ease fossil fuel plants from the energy mix.

Putting in place the correct policy framework is one of the main challenges in many Asian countries, as governments tend to prioritise energy security, availability and cost over the amount of carbon emissions.

Displacing coal is also extremely difficult, especially when just three countries in Asia, namely China, India and Indonesia, are responsible for almost 75% of the global total coal burned.

Massive domestic coal reserves, large populations and ambitious economic growth targets are also common to those three Asian countries, factors that make displacing coal even harder.

The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters. (Editing by Michael Perry)