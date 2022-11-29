China local govts accelerate special bonds issuance in Oct

BEIJING, Nov 30 (Reuters) - China's local governments
issued a net 439.9 billion yuan ($61.59 billion) in special
bonds in October, the finance ministry said on Wednesday, as
policymakers strive to fund infrastructure projects to shore up
the slowing economy.
The issuance far surpassed the 24.1 billion yuan in special
bonds issuance in September and 51.6 billion yuan in August, as
the cabinet asked local governments to complete selling more
than 500 billion yuan in special bonds under carryover quotas by
the end of October.
In the first 10 months, local governments issued a net 3.98
trillion yuan in special bonds, according to data from the
ministry.
As domestic consumption and external demand weakens, Chinese
policymakers are doubling down on an infrastructure push,
dusting off an old playbook by issuing debt to pay for big
public works projects to revive the economy. But analysts say
persistent and widespread COVID restrictions subdued any
meaningful economic rebound.
An official survey showed on Wednesday that China's factory
and services activity both fell to seven-month lows in November.
Already under pressure from a property slump and softening
global demand for Chinese goods, the world's second-biggest
economy sees mounting challenges as fresh anti-virus curbs added
to concerns about growth in the last quarter of 2022.
($1=7.1427 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Ellen Zhang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill
and Gerry Doyle)