China local govts issue 2.03 trln yuan in special bonds in Jan-May

BEIJING, June 2 (Reuters) - China's local governments have
issued a net 2.03 trillion yuan ($302.91 billion) in special
bonds in the first five months of the year, a finance ministry
official said on Thursday.
That means the local governments need to issue 1.42 trillion
yuan in special bonds for June if they want to meet the
cabinet's goal, which is largely in line with analysts'
estimations.
China's cabinet had told local governments on Tuesday to
ensure 2022's 3.45 trillion yuan in special bond issuance for
infrastructure is completed by the end of June, bringing the
deadline forward by three months in a bid to boost investment.
Analysts say the move could increase pressure on market
liquidity and compel the central bank to pump out more money.
"According to bond issuance plans of local governments, they
can basically complete the special bond issuance quota by June,"
Assistant Finance Minister Ou Wenhan told a news conference on
Thursday.
The ministry said earlier that local governments had issued
1.85 trillion yuan, or 54% of the total, in special bonds by May
27.
To prop up the COVID-battered economy, Chinese provinces are
racing to frontload investment even as policy advisers step up
calls for further debt issuance in the second half.
($1 = 6.7016 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Ellen Zhang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam and Jacqueline Wong)