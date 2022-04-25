Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China lockdowns and U.S. rate expectations hit metals

04/25/2022 | 06:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 25 (Reuters) - Prices of industrial metals tumbled on Monday as worries about demand in top consumer China spurred a sell-off that was reinforced by expectations of aggressive increases to U.S. interest rates and a soaring dollar.

Benchmark aluminium on the London Metal Exchange (LME) fell to $3,061 a tonne, its lowest since Feb. 4, while copper dropped to $9,855 for its lowest since March 15.

Traders are pricing in large U.S. rate increases this year after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's comments on Thursday that more or less backed a half-percentage point tightening at next month's policy meeting.

"Across metals, what we are getting from China is that it has been really hard to do business for some time, given all the logistical constraints as a result of lockdown," said CRU analyst Eoin Dinsmore.

"The ability of China's government to deliver both zero COVID and strong economic growth feels like too much of an ask."

CHINA: Weaker industrial production and fixed-asset investment in China than in the first two months of the year has fuelled concern over metals demand in the country.

Surveys of China's manufacturing sector this week are expected to show activity contracted in April.

DOLLAR: A rising U.S. currency makes dollar-denominated metals more expensive for holders of other currencies, which would also subdue demand.

TECHNICALS: Support for aluminium comes in at the psychological $3,000 level, while copper support sits at the 200-day moving average, currently at $9,705.

ZINC: The market is keeping a close eye on stocks of zinc <MZNSTX-TOTAL> in LME-registered warehouses, which at 101,725 tonnes are at their lowest since June 2020.

Cancelled warrants -- metal earmarked for delivery -- at 66% indicate more zinc is due to leave LME warehouses.

Low availability of zinc in the LME system has created a premium of about $51 a tonne for the cash contract over the three-month contract <CMZN0-3>.

PRICES: Copper was down 2.5% at $9,855 a tonne at 1033 GMT, aluminium fell 4.7% to $3,092, zinc slid 5.8% to $4,177, lead ceded 1.1% to $2,360, tin retreated 5.5% to $39,840 and nickel was down 2.4% at $32,325. (Reporting by Pratima Desai Additional reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman )


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:52aFirst all-private astronaut team aboard space station heads for splashdown
RE
06:52aChinese regulator to launch anti-monopoly campaign
RE
06:49aEuro zone bond yields fall as focus turns to China risks
RE
06:49aStocks slip into correction territory on Beijing lockdown fears
RE
06:48aExclusive-Germany to hike 2022 inflation forecast to 6.1% - document
RE
06:46aChina lockdowns and U.S. rate expectations hit metals
RE
06:46aSterling falls to lowest since September 2020 versus dollar
RE
06:45aZambia leader thanks China for help in debt restructuring
RE
06:45a'SHANGHAI WAS A LESSON' : Beijing residents hit the stores amid COVID lockdown fears
RE
06:43aChinese regulators urge more prudent IPO pricing after market debut flops
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Euro falls, European shares set to open lower despite Macron's election..
2Stocks, euro, oil tumble as French election relief short-lived
3Philips Swung to 1Q Net Loss; Sales Beat Forecasts
4Takeaway.com's second-largest shareholder urges rebellion at AGM
5JGC : MOU on decarbonizing cooperation with Pertamina

HOT NEWS