Romain Fournier

Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.

China lockdowns weigh on UK commodity stocks

10/28/2022 | 04:23am EDT
The commodity-rich FTSE 100 took a hit today as oil prices fell on demand concerns. This is because China imposed new lockdowns in several cities due to soaring Covid-19 cases.

A Financial Times report that the UK government was looking to raise windfall tax on oil and gas producers to improve public finances also added pressure on commodity stocks. As a result, the FTSE 100 was down 0.9% at 9am.

Among stocks, miner Glencore fell 3.4% after it said it expects a drop in adjusted core earnings for its trading unit in H2, due to supply chain issues and weather conditions.

In other news, Elon Musk completed its Twitter takeover, tweeting early this morning: “the bird is freed”. He has already fired three top executives, including chief executive Parag Agrawal.

Meanwhile, Amazon shares tumbled 20% after its third quarter earnings missed expectations.

 

Things to read today:

No “adults in the room”: Xi Jinpin catches global investors off-guard (Financial Times)

Musk Fires Top Twitter Executives After Closing $44 Billion Deal (Bloomberg)

 


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -4.06% 110.96 Delayed Quote.-33.44%
GLENCORE PLC -2.33% 489.6 Delayed Quote.33.62%
TWITTER, INC. 0.66% 53.7 Delayed Quote.24.25%