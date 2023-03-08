BEIJING (Reuters) - China logged 39.72 million entry and exit trips between Jan. 8 to March 7, according to National Immigration Administration data, showing the revival in travel after COVID-19 restrictions were dismantled.

The numbers were up 112.4% year-over-year.

Data showed 122,000 visas and residence permits for foreigners were issued by immigration administration agencies nationwide by March 7, up 33.1% from before the policy U-turn.

Chinese citizens flocked to travel sites and airports after the country re-opened its borders, allowing people to take advantage of travel after being cut off from the rest of the world.

During the recent Lunar New Year in late January holiday trips surged in the country.

The number of people entering and leaving the country hit 1.013 million on Feb. 25, exceeding one million in a single day for the first time since 2020, said the National Immigration Administration.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Simon Cameron-Moore)